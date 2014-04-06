Time running out to meet global warming target - U.N. report

* Tough action needed to keep temperatures below 2C goal
* End dependence on high-polluting fossil fuels by 2050-IPCC
* Governments, scientists to meet in Berlin to approve draft
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, April 6 World powers are running out of
time to slash their use of high-polluting fossil fuels and stay
below agreed limits on global warming, a draft U.N. study to be
approved this week shows.
Government officials and top climate scientists will meet in
Berlin from April 7-12 to review the 29-page draft that also
estimates the needed shift to low-carbon energies would cost
between two and six percent of world output by 2050.
It says nations will have to impose drastic curbs on their
still rising greenhouse gas emissions to keep a promise made by
almost 200 countries in 2010 to limit global warming to less
than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial
times.
Temperatures have already risen by about 0.8 C (1.4F) since
1900 and are set to breach the 2 C ceiling on current trends in
coming decades, U.N. reports show.
"The window is shutting very rapidly on the 2 degrees
target," said Johan Rockstrom, head of the Stockholm Resilience
Centre, and an expert on risks to the planet from heatwaves,
floods, droughts and rising seas.
"The debate is drifting to 'maybe we can adapt to 2 degrees,
maybe 3 or even 4'," Rockstrom, who was not among authors of the
draft, told Reuters.
Such rises would sharply raise risks to food and water
supplies and could trigger irreversible damage, such as a
meltdown of Greenland's ice, according to U.N. reports.
The draft, seen by Reuters, outlines ways to cut emissions
and boost low-carbon energy, which includes renewables such as
wind, hydro- and solar power, nuclear power and "clean" fossil
fuels, whose carbon emissions are captured and buried.
It said such low-carbon sources accounted for 17 percent of
the world's total energy supplies in 2010 and their share would
have to triple - to 51 percent - or quadruple by 2050, according
to most scenarios reviewed.
That would displace high polluting fossil fuels as the
world's main energy source by mid-century.
CARBON CAPTURE
Saskatchewan Power in Canada will open a $1.35
billion coal-fired electricity generating plant this year that
will extract a million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year from its
exhaust gases - the first carbon capture and storage plant of
its type.
Reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
(IPCC), the group meeting in Berlin, will help governments,
which aim to agree a deal to slow climate change at a Paris
summit in December 2015. Few nations have outlined plans
consistent with staying below 2 degrees C.
Another report by the IPCC last week in Japan showed warming
already affects every continent and would damage food and water
supplies and slow economic growth. It may already be having
irreversible impacts on the Arctic and coral reefs.
The new draft shows that getting on track to meet the 2C
goal would mean limiting greenhouse gas emissions to between 30
and 50 billion tonnes in 2030, a radical shift after a surge to
49 billion tonnes in 2010 from 38 billion in 1990.
The shift would educe economic output by between 2-6 percent
by 2050, because of the costs of building a cleaner energy
system based on low-carbon energies that are more expensive than
abundant coal, the IPCC said. Capturing carbon dioxide is also
expensive, it added.
China and the United States are the top emitters.
One option is to let temperatures overshoot the 2C target
while developing technology to cool the planet by extracting
greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, the draft says. The draft
that would add to risks of warming and push up costs.
Extracting carbon from nature includes simple measures such
as planting more trees, which soak up carbon as they grow, or
capturing and burying greenhouse gases from
electricity-generating plants that burn wood or other plant
matter.
A problem is that markets for trading carbon dioxide focus
on cuts in emissions at power plants and factories burning
fossil fuels, not renewable energies which are viewed as green.
"In Europe there is no incentive" said Jonas Helseth,
director of environmental group Bellona Europe who chairs a
group of scientists and industry experts looking at burying
emissions from renewable energy.
The IPCC draft report is the third and final study in a U.N.
series about climate change, updating findings from 2007, after
the Japan report about the impacts and one in September in
Sweden about climate science.
The September report raised the probability that human
actions, led by the use of fossil fuels, are the main cause of
climate change since 1950 to at least 95 percent from 90. But
opinion polls show voters are unpersuaded, with many believing
that natural variations are the main cause.
