Business calls for Trump, world leaders to support Paris climate pact

| MARRAKESH, Morocco
MARRAKESH, Morocco Nov 16 More than 360
businesses and investors called on U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump and world leaders on Wednesday to continue to support
agreed curbs on global warming and to speed up efforts to move
to a low-carbon economy.
In a statement addressed to Trump, U.S. President Barack
Obama, members of the U.S. Congress and global leaders, the
group, called 360+, reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris
Agreement on climate change.
The 360+ group includes companies such as DuPont, Gap
, General Mills, Hewlett Packard, Hilton
, Kellogg, Levi Strauss & Co., L'Oreal USA, Nike,
Mars Incorporated, Schneider Electric, Starbucks and
Unilever.
The Paris Agreement, aiming to phase out net greenhouse gas
emissions this century, came into force on Nov. 4 and now has
backing from 110 nations including the United States.
The Nov. 7-18 meeting in Marrakesh is where U.N. officials
and government representatives are trying to work out the
details of the pact. However, Trump's victory in the U.S.
election last week has overshadowed the event.
Trump has threatened to tear up the U.S. commitment to the
accord.
The 360+ group called on U.S. leaders to continue to
participate in the Paris Agreement, support the continuation of
U.S. commitments on climate change and continue to invest in
low-carbon solutions at home and abroad.
"Failure to build a low-carbon economy puts American
prosperity at risk. But the right action now will create jobs
and boost U.S. competitiveness," the group said, in the
statement presented at U.N. climate talks being held this week
in Marrakesh, Morocco.
"Implementing the Paris Climate Agreement will enable and
encourage businesses and investors to turn the billions of
dollars in existing low-carbon investments into the trillions of
dollars the world needs to bring clean energy prosperity to
all," the group added.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)