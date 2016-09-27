UPDATE 1-Airline revenues blocked in Nigeria drop by over 50 pct-trade group

(Recasts throughout; adds quotes from IATA CEO)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, Sept 27 The value of ticket sales owed
to foreign airlines in Nigeria has been reduced by over 50
percent since June, the International Air Transport Association
said on Tuesday, adding it is making progress to recoup billions
of dollars in revenues blocked by some countries.
IATA, the trade association of the world's airlines, said it
wants to develop a "common strategy" where carriers act in
tandem to recuperate ticket sales revenue being withheld in
Venezuela.
"Up to now, we haven't been able to have a unified approach
without breaking anti-trust rules," IATA Chief Executive
Alexandre de Juniac told reporters in Montreal, on the sidelines
of United Nations-led climate talks for the aviation sector.
"The question is (whether you can have) a unified approach
to say to the state: 'You are not fulfilling your basic
obligations to pay us,'" he said.
IATA last week requested anti-trust immunity from the United
States to allow the association to legally discuss routes to
Venezuela, which is blocking $3.78 billion in ticket revenues
from leaving the country.
Airlines are banned from coordinating routes and pricing
with rivals under U.S. antitrust rules. Several major carriers,
including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and
Lufthansa AG, have cut back on routes or stopped
flying to Venezuela altogether.
In June, IATA said that airline revenues then worth $5
billion were being blocked by countries with tight currency
exchange rate controls.
Venezuela was the biggest culprit followed by Nigeria, which
was withholding $591 million.
Since June, the value of ticket sales revenue owed to
foreign airlines in Nigeria has been reduced by over 58 percent
since June to $246 million, IATA spokeswoman Mona Aubin said.
"Talks continue toward establishing a realistic and
achievable payment schedule to settle the remaining amount," she
said.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert, editing by G Crosse)