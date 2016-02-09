UPDATE 3-U.N. group agrees to aircraft standards to cut CO2 emissions

(Adds comment from White House, Boeing, Airbus, and new
details)
By Allison Lampert and Valerie Volcovici
MONTREAL/WASHINGTON Feb 8 Global aviation
experts agreed on Monday to the first emissions-reduction
standards for aircraft in a deal that will take effect with new
models in four years, but environmental groups said the carbon
dioxide cuts did not go far enough.
The standards are aimed at makers of small and large planes
alike and will apply to all new aircraft models launched after
2020, the Montreal-based United Nations aviation agency said.
They will also be phased in for existing aircraft built from
2023, with a cut-off date of 2028 for planes that do not comply
with the new standard.
The standards, agreed to after six years of talks, must
still be approved by the International Civil Aviation
Organization's governing council later this year. The standards
would become mandatory for national aviation authorities around
the world.
Negotiators from 22 countries have been trying to come up
with the world's first carbon dioxide emissions standards for
aircraft as part of the industry's contribution to efforts to
combat climate change.
Aviation was not included in the global climate deal reached
at a U.N. conference in Paris in December, but ICAO had been
trying to nail down the standard as the first of a two-part
strategy after six years of talks.
The White House welcomed the outcome. "The U.S. pushed hard
for a strong standard and I think we are very pleased with the
result," a senior administration official told reporters.
Estimates for carbon emission reductions from applying the
new standards vary widely. The White House said in a fact sheet
it would reduce 650 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions
between 2020 and 2040.
Environmental group Transport and Environment, however,
estimated reductions closer to 300 million tonnes over the same
period, while the International Council on Clean Transportation
projected even fewer emission cuts.
"The proposal will only require CO2 reductions from new
aircraft of 4 percent over 12 years, when market forces alone
are predicted to achieve more than a 10 percent efficiency gain
in the same time frame," Drew Kodjak, ICCT executive director
said in a statement.
The standards would not apply to existing aircraft in
service but would require future planes to be light and fuel
efficient.
That will not affect planemakers Boeing and Airbus'
newest models, such as the 737 MAX or A320neo, since
those already exceed the standards. Older planes still in
production, such as the 747 and A380 jumbo jets or A330 and 777,
would either need to be phased out by 2028 or made more
efficient.
"It will influence the R&D budgets at the plane and engine
makers that already are focused on fuel burn and make sure that
remains a continued emphasis," said one industry expert.
COMMERCIAL JETS
Sources familiar with the process said ICAO may exempt some
aircraft types, but those exclusions may not happen until the
autumn.
Boeing welcomed the announcement and said its new commercial
airplanes "have been designed to meet and even exceed
challenging emission requirements." Airbus said it was
"investing heavily" to reduce "fuel burn, emissions and noise
significantly on current and future aircraft."
Planes weighing 60 tonnes or more, which include commercial
passenger jets, generate the majority of carbon dioxide
emissions from the aviation sector.
Commercial aircraft account for 11 percent of carbon
emissions from transportation worldwide.
"This outcome was the minimum needed from ICAO for a
credible first start," said Bill Hemmings, aviation director for
the Brussels-based Transport & Environment.
ICAO is due to finalize a market-based mechanism for all
airlines later this year. Environmental groups say that measure
will result in much deeper emission cuts.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, Valerie Volcovici in
Washington, Tim Hepher in Paris and Alwyn Scott in Seattle;
Editing by Grant McCool and Cynthia Osterman)