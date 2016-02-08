UPDATE 1-What deal on CO2 standards means for Airbus, Boeing jets

(Adds timeframe of analysis) Feb 8 Global aviation leaders agreed on Monday to the world's first carbon dioxide emissions standards for new and existing plane programs starting in 2020, three sources familiar with the matter said. Experts at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) had been poring over a set of "stringency options" ranging from 1 to 10. These would curb CO2 emissions from large jetliners from 20 percent in the case of option 1 to 40.4 percent in the case of the toughest standard, option 10. While most nations favored a high standard for future aircraft that have yet to be designed, the most contentious issue revolved around which option to choose for aircraft already in production, with an impact for the world's two largest planemakers Airbus and Boeing. They settled on option 7, the sources said, backing a proposal from the United States that had been opposed by some European nations who favored option 6. The standards must still be approved by the UN aviation agency's governing council. The following chart, based on categories in the ICAO analysis document, illustrates how the main options would have affected in-production aircraft. The chart was presented during the Montreal talks and it was not immediately clear what, if any, modifications or exemptions may have been negotiated in the final deal. PASS means the model would be acceptable under the each respective option; FIX means it would need to be upgraded to meet the standard, typically by switching to a newer type of engine; FAIL means the end of production may be accelerated. OPTIONS 5 6 7 Emissions reduction compared to baseline figure: -30.00% -31.50% -33.00% Generation Freight aircraft Boeing 767F Current FIX FIX FIX Boeing 777F Current FIX FIX FIX Boeing 747-8F Upgraded FAIL FAIL FAIL Airbus A330F Current PASS PASS FAIL Narrow-body Passenger aircraft Airbus A320 family Current FAIL FAIL FAIL Boeing 737 Current FAIL FAIL FAIL Airbus A320neo family Upgraded PASS PASS PASS Boeing 737 MAX Upgraded PASS PASS PASS Wide-body, 2 engines Airbus A330 Current PASS PASS FAIL Boeing 777-300ER Current PASS FAIL FAIL Boeing 777-200ER Current FAIL FAIL FAIL Boeing 777-200LR Current FIX FIX FIX Airbus A330neo Upgraded PASS PASS PASS Boeing 777-9X Upgraded PASS PASS PASS Boeing 787 New PASS PASS PASS Airbus A350 New PASS PASS PASS Wide-body, 4 engines Airbus A380 Current PASS FIX FIX Boeing 747-8 Upgraded PASS FAIL FAIL (Reporting by Allison Lampert, Tim Hepher; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)