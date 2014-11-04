Carbon capture projects rise to 22, pass coal milestone -study

OSLO Nov 5 The number of big industrial
projects for carbon capture and storage (CCS) rose to 22 in 2014
and the technology passed a milestone with the start of the
world's first coal-fired power plant equipped with CCS, the
Global CCS Institute said.
The Australian-based Institute, whose members include
governments and companies interested in CCS to slow global
warming, said on Wednesday the number of major projects, in
operation or under construction, had doubled from 11 in 2010.
High costs of CCS -- such as to capture carbon dioxide from
the exhaust gases of power plants or to strip carbon from
natural gas -- have discouraged far wider CCS investments
despite worries about climate change.
Canada's Saskatchewan Power started the first
major CCS project at a coal-fired plant in October, aiming to
capture 90 percent of the emissions from its Boundary Dam plant
after a C$1.35 billion ($1.18 billion) retrofit.
Most of the carbon will be sold to Canada's Cenovus Energy
for enhanced oil recovery.
"With large-scale CCS power projects now a reality, an
important milestone in deployment of the technology has been
achieved," the Institute said in an annual review.
Among other coal plant projects, the Institute said the
Kemper County Energy Facility in Mississippi would start in 2015
and the Petra Nova Carbon Capture Project in Texas in 2016.
"Construction is also under way on the world's first
large-scale CCS project in the iron and steel sector, the Abu
Dhabi CCS Project," it said.
The U.N.'s panel of climate scientists said in a report on
Sunday that CCS was likely to be a key technology to enable
fossil fuel power plants to keep operating this century while
slashing emissions of greenhouse gases.
"Power generation without CCS is phased out almost entirely
by 2100," it said, referring to most scenarios for achieving a
U.N. goal for limiting a rise in average temperatures to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
Brad Page, CEO of the Global CCS Institute, said in a
statement: "We simply can't have an effective response to
tackling climate change without CCS." He urged a "year of
action" to develop the technology.
