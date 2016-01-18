As climate change threatens CentAm coffee, a cocoa boom is born

| NEW YORK / JINOTEGA, NICARAGUA, Jan. 18
NEW YORK / JINOTEGA, NICARAGUA, Jan. 18 Brimming
with shade trees and bounded by the Tuma river, the lower climes
of Roger Castellon's farm in Nicaragua's mountainous Jinotega
department were long ideal for growing coffee.
But with temperatures on the rise, the veteran coffee
farmer is shifting his lower-lying land to a crop that, although
new for him, enjoys a rich legacy in the region: Cocoa.
"Coffee is no longer viable due to climate change," said
Castellon, who calls his 420-hectare (1,038-acre)farm Los
Nogales.
Soaring temperatures in Central America, linked to climate
change, are forcing many farmers like Castellon to replace
coffee trees with cocoa - a crop once so essential to the
region's economy it was used as currency.
Farmers across the region, known for high-quality arabica
beans, are still recovering from a coffee leaf rust disease
known as roya, which devastated crops over the past four years.
Now, lower-altitude areas are becoming unsuitable for
growing coffee as temperatures heat up. Cocoa thrives in the
warmer weather.
Castellon maintains coffee plants on the higher portions of
his farm, at about 1,200 meters (3,937 feet). But two years ago
he replaced coffee with cocoa on 84 hectares (208 acres) of land
at about 700 meters (2,297 feet) in altitude, protected by the
shade of fig and banana trees.
He expects to produce his first cocoa crop this April and
said planting the cocoa trees cost about a third of what it
would have cost to renew coffee plants.
The quiet shift across the region shows up in export data:
This crop year, coffee bean exports from six countries in the
region excluding Honduras will fall for the third straight year,
to 8.14 million 60-kg (132-pound) bags - the lowest level since
the 1973/1974 cycle, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
Cocoa production and exports have steadily risen. In
Nicaragua, cocoa exports totaled 3,839 tons (8.5 million pounds)
in 2015, up more than 80 percent from 2014, and in El Salvador,
a coalition is working to expand cocoa acreage hundredfold.
Even in Honduras, which has seen a successful recovery from
roya, the government is requiring growers to substitute 8
percent of coffee land to cocoa.
To be sure, some new cocoa acreage has come from abandonment
of other crops, and high-altitude coffee production is strong in
many parts of the region. Central America also will not supplant
West Africa as the leading supplier of the main ingredient in
chocolate anytime soon.
But high cocoa prices are providing an incentive to farmers
to switch. The region's cocoa rebirth could ease concerns about
supply stability amid growing emerging market demand, weather
scares and the potential for civil strife in Ivory Coast and
Ghana, which produce 60 percent of world output.
COPING WITH COCOA
In Nicaragua, the ideal coffee zone is between 700 and 1,700
meters (2,297-5,577 feet) above sea level, but rising
temperatures and lower rainfall will shift the range to 1,000 to
1,700 meters (3,281-5,577 feet) by 2050, according to a 2012
study by the International Center for Tropical Agriculture.
Temperatures have increased between 0.5 and 3 degrees
Celsius (0.9-5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the region in the past
century, and temperatures in coffee zones are expected to rise
another 2.1 degrees Celsius (3.8 Fahrenheit) by 2050.
Roya has long plagued coffee production, but scientists say
warmer weather will cause more harm because the disease thrives
in high temperatures.
"Coffee is not for this region anymore - the yields are no
good, and it's more investment," said Roberto Mairena, 51, who
eight years ago planted 8.4 hectares (21 acres) of cocoa on his
300-500-meter (984-1650 feet) San Miguel farm in La Dalia, in
the mountainous Nicaraguan department of Matagalpa.
The devastating impacts of roya forced many affected farmers
to reconsider the wisdom of re-investing in coffee. Many decided
on cocoa, calculating that rising temperatures would only make
coffee in those areas more vulnerable.
"Leaf rust was an effect of climate change," said Ryan
Bathrick, the Nicaragua country director for TechnoServe, a U.S.
nonprofit organization that helps coffee and cocoa producers
with farming techniques and business practices. "There's a lot
of optimism around cacao."
In El Salvador, a coalition including USAID and Catholic
Relief Services hopes to help plant cocoa on 10,000 hectares
(24,711 acres) by 2019, up from 100 hectares (247 acres) when
the project began in September 2014. The group is specifically
targeting roya-ravaged coffee growers.
The coalition's efforts helped Andres Menjivar, who planted
cocoa trees on one-third of his farm's 8.4 hectares (21
acres)this August, after roya wiped out coffee production on his
La Libertad, El Salvador farm four years ago.
"Studying history, we always learned about how cocoa was
part of the way of life in Central America, but it gradually
lost out to other crops," said Menjivar, who expects to
cultivate his first cocoa crop in 2018 and is considering
planting more.
CHASING THE PREMIUM
Current price levels are also sending a signal to producers
to transition to cocoa. Coffee futures fell 24 percent in
2015 to around $1.20 a lb, while cocoa futures have risen
for four consecutive years to trade around $3,000 a tonne, or
$1.36 a lb.
Growing consumer demand for higher-quality products in both
markets is also driving the shift, and coffee premiums tend to
increase with altitude.
"The lower-altitude coffee does not have the quality level
that is now being demanded by the market, so the income these
farmers are getting is lower," said Gilberto Amaya of Catholic
Relief Services in El Salvador.
But those altitudes are suitable for higher-quality criollo
cocoa, which is sought after by craft chocolate makers.
Efforts in the region are focused on promoting quality
rather than volume, so while Hershey and Nestle
may not be using the beans any time soon, Central
America may soon supplement the Dominican Republic and
Madagascar as a source of beans for the burgeoning craft
chocolate industry.
(Editing by Lisa Girion)