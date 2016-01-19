ExxonMobil shareholder group urge more transparency on climate risk

LONDON Jan 19 A group of shareholders in
ExxonMobil urged the oil giant on Tuesday to detail the
resilience of its business model to climate change, a month
after the Paris agreement set the world on course to transform
its fossil fuel-driven economy.
The coalition of investors represents nearly $300 billion in
assets under management. The group includes New York State
Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, the Church of England, the
Vermont State Employees' Retirement System and the University of
California Retirement Plan.
A global climate agreement reached in Paris last December
commits both rich and poor countries to hold a rise in global
average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius and to try
and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.
The shareholder proposal filed by the coalition asks
ExxonMobil to publish an assessment of how its portfolio would
be affected by the 2 degree limit to, and beyond, 2040.
In particular, it should include an analysis of the impacts
on its oil and gas reserves.
"The unprecedented Paris agreement to rein in global warming
may significantly affect Exxon's operations," DiNapoli, who is
Trustee of the New York State Common Retirement Fund, said in a
statement.
"As shareholders, we want to know that Exxon is doing what
is needed to prepare for a future with lower carbon emissions.
The future success of the company, and its investors, requires
Exxon to assess how it will perform as the world changes."
Over the past year or so, several large U.S. investors have
been pushing for the oil industry to detail the risks of climate
change to their business models.
In April last year, Calpers, the largest U.S. public pension
fund, along with 60 other institutional investors, asked the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to make oil and gas
companies publish analysis of climate change risks.
Other oil majors, such as Shell and BP, have already agreed
to disclose how they will be affected by efforts to dramatically
reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, has
said it has worked transparently for years on climate science
and has properly disclosed business risks.
Last year, environmental groups asked the U.S. Justice
Department to investigate the company after reports that Exxon
executives had downplayed warnings on global warming by the
company's own scientists.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Katharine Houreld)