Kellogg to set targets for suppliers to cut carbon emissions

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 13 Global food giant Kellogg's
will set targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its
worldwide supply chain, it announced Wednesday, responding to
consumer pressure to be accountable for its contribution to
climate change.
The maker of popular cereal Corn Flakes and potato chips
Pringles announced a series of new climate policy measures,
including targets to be set by December 2015 that would be
consistent with a global effort aimed at preventing average
temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celcius.
Kellog's will also expand its previous voluntary pledge to
ensure net zero deforestation by 2020 by addressing other areas
of its supply chain, including soy and sugarcane segments, in
which deforestation effects are a high risk.
The company had previously made commitments to avoid
deforestation and land degredation in other high risk supply
chain areas, including palm oil and packaging fiber.
"We recognize that upstream agriculture emissions are the
single largest source of emissions in our value chain and will
focus our efforts on achieving agricultural emissions
reductions," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The announcement comes two weeks after fellow food giant
General Mills announced a similar policy to set emission
cutting targets that respond to the United Nations goal of
keeping global temperatures from rising by less than 2 degrees
C.
Both companies worked with NGO Oxfam International's Behind
the Brands campaign to push major food companies with global
business dealings to be transparent about the climate impact of
their production and reduce their carbon emissions.
"Kellogg's new commitments add momentum to calls on
governments and the wider food and agriculture industry to
recognize that climate change is real, it's happening now, and
we need to tackle it," said Monique van Zijl, Oxfam's manager of
that campaign.
The Kellogg pledge took General Mills's commitment a step
further, according to Oxfam, because it promised to require key
suppliers to measure and publicly disclose their emissions and
reduction targets.
It also committed to creating a climate change adaptation
plan for its supply chain that factors in the needs of small
farmers in developing countries.
Both companies also agreed to assist an advocacy coalition
called BICEP (Business for Innovative Climate and Energy
Policy)that pushes companies to work with lawmakers to tackle
climate change.
The 10 biggest food and beverage companies together emit
greenhouse gases at a level equivalent to the 25th biggest
national emitter in the world, according to Oxfam.
