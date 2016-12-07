Insurers should consider climate risk more - industry group

LONDON Dec 7 Insurers should pay more heed to
climate risk in their investment strategies to plug an annual
$100 billion "protection gap" of uninsured losses from natural
catastrophes, a network of 29 global insurance players said in a
report on Wednesday.
The report by the network ClimateWise, which includes the
Lloyd's of London insurance market, Swiss Re and
broker Aon Group, said introducing a rating system to
measure financial assets' resilience to climate change could
help protect insurers' investment arms from losses from
weather-related catastrophes.
Analysis by ClimateWise member Swiss Re found losses from
natural catastrophes such as windstorms and floods have
increased five-fold since the 1980s to around $170 billion
today, with the average annual protection gap - the gap between
insured and uninsured losses - widening from $23 billion to $100
billion.
The recommendation by the industry group comes two weeks
after nearly 200 nations agreed over talks in Morocco to work
out the rules of the landmark 2015 Paris agreement to tackle
climate change.
"Industry leaders now have the opportunity to step up to the
challenge outlined by the Paris climate agreement," Tom
Herbstein, programme manager of ClimateWise said.
"In particular, the industry must help shift capital flows
into climate-resilient assets and resilience-enhancing
investments rather than simply struggling to maintain its
current underwriting exposure."
Recommendations also include encouraging private investment
in infrastructure projects, support for green bonds issued to
finance environmentally-friendly projects, and support for
resilience impact bonds.
Resilience impact bonds - a hybrid of social impact and
green bonds - allow investors to fund environmental projects
such as forest restoration to protect against risks such as
forest fires.
ClimateWise was established in 2008 by the Cambridge
Institute for Sustainability Leadership.
