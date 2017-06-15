Swedish pension fund sells out of 6 firms it says breach Paris climate deal

| OSLO, June 15
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension
fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses
of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision
environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
AP7, which provides pensions to 3.5 million Swedes, said on
Thursday it had sold out of ExxonMobil, Gazprom
, TransCanada Corp, Westar, Entergy
and Southern Corp, and would no longer invest in
companies that operate in breach of the Paris climate deal.
"Since the last screening in December 2016, the Paris
agreement to the U.N. Climate Convention is one of the norms we
include in our analysis," the company said in a statement.
AP7 said ExxonMobil, Westar, Southern Corp and Entergy had
fought against introducing climate legislation in the United
States. It also criticised Gazprom for looking for oil in the
Russian Arctic and TransCanada for building large scale
pipelines in North America.
None of the companies were immediately available for
comment.
Environmental campaigners welcomed the decision and called
on other investors to follow suit.
"Responsible investments are key for the world to reach the
goals in the Paris agreement, and AP7's action today is an
important step in the right direction," said Martin Norman, the
head of Greenpeace Nordic's Sustainable Finance Campaign
"We expect other global investors, like the Norwegian wealth
fund, to do the same," he told Reuters, adding AP7's decision
was the first known divestment by an investor based on the Paris
agreement.
Norway's $950-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's
largest, has ethical ambitions. Its CEO told Reuters on June 2
the fund would ask the banks in which it has invested to
disclose how their lending contributes to greenhouse gas
emissions.
