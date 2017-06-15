UPDATE 2-Swedish pension fund sells out of six firms it says breach Paris climate deal

(Adds ExxonMobil response)
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension
fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it
says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision
environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
AP7, which provides pensions to 3.5 million Swedes, said on
Thursday it had sold out of ExxonMobil, Gazprom
, TransCanada Corp, Westar, Entergy
and Southern Corp, and would no longer invest in
companies that operate in breach of the Paris climate accord.
"Since the last screening in December 2016, the Paris
agreement to the U.N. Climate Convention is one of the norms we
include in our analysis," the company said in a statement.
AP7 said ExxonMobil, Westar, Southern Corp and Entergy had
fought against introducing climate legislation in the United
States. It also criticised Gazprom for looking for oil in the
Russian Arctic and TransCanada for building large-scale
pipelines in North America.
ExxonMobil said that it "respectfully disagrees with the
decision of AP7, which has not communicated to us its evaluation
process.
"We have been vocal in our support of the Paris climate
agreement, which we believe is an effective global framework for
mitigating the risk of climate change," the company said in an
emailed statement.
Entergy said it was disappointed that an investor had
divested and said AP7's decision was "unfortunate in light of
the fact that the rationale for the decision seems to be
unfounded.
"Entergy has aggressively advocated for smart carbon
policies for more than a decade," said the company in an emailed
statement. "In 2016, our CO2 emissions were approximately 20
percent below our year 2000 emissions."
The other companies were not immediately available for
comment.
Environmental campaigners welcomed the decision and called
on other investors to follow suit.
"Responsible investments are key for the world to reach the
goals in the Paris agreement, and AP7's action today is an
important step in the right direction," said Martin Norman, the
head of Greenpeace Nordic's Sustainable Finance Campaign
"We expect other global investors, like the Norwegian wealth
fund, to do the same," he told Reuters, adding AP7's decision
was the first known divestment by an investor based on the Paris
agreement.
Norway's $950 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's
largest, has ethical ambitions. Its chief executive told Reuters
on June 2 the fund would ask the banks in which it has invested
to disclose how their lending contributes to greenhouse gas
emissions.
(Editing by Mark Potter, Larry King)