Ahead of Exxon's annual meeting, climate activists gain ground

BOSTON May 22 Shareholder activists focused on
climate issues are gaining traction in their push to have large
energy companies and utilities take account of the impact rising
global temperatures could have on their businesses.
Proponents ranging from giant New York and California state
pension funds to Wespath Investment Management of Illinois
scored a number of victories this month.
Those include a resolution at PPL Corp approved by
57 percent of votes cast calling for the utility holding company
to publicly report how it could be affected by policies and
technologies aimed at limiting global warning.
The PPL result comes on the heels of a vote at Occidental
Petroleum Corp on a similar resolution, backed by
two-thirds of votes cast. Also, top proxy advisers recommended
votes in favor of a third such resolution set for Exxon Mobil
Corp's annual meeting on May 31.
Activists say the developments suggest they are at an
inflection point after years of seeking support from big
institutional investors like BlackRock Inc. The giant
New York asset manager switched sides in this year's vote at
Occidental, citing concerns about the company's pace of
disclosures to date.
The reports the activists have sought through the advisory
shareholder resolutions are sometimes known as "2 degree
scenario analysis" reports after the goal of the 2015 Paris
climate accord to limit global temperature increases to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from preindustrial
levels by phasing out fossil fuels.
The limits could hit companies' bottom lines such as by
reducing the revenue they can expect from extracting fossil fuel
reserves. Activists hope that having the companies lay out plans
for dealing with future regulatory, technology and market
changes will smooth their transition to cleaner energy.
Edward Kamonjoh, executive director of the 50/50 Climate
Project in Washington, which supports the resolutions, said
actions by U.S. President Donald Trump like the dismantling of
Obama-era climate policies may have moved big investors to take
on a more active role.
While Trump has not so far followed through on a campaign
promise to take the United States out of the Paris deal,
investors cannot count on strong environmental regulations in
the future, he said.
"Investors who feel that climate is a risk now realize they
just have themselves to manage this risk in the next few years,"
Kamonjoh said.
MOOD TEST
Most energy company and utility boards have urged their
investors to oppose the measures, some arguing they already take
climate change seriously.
A key test of investors' mood will come at the end of May at
Exxon. The largest U.S. oil & gas producer argues a climate
report is unnecessary because it already conducts reviews that
sufficiently test its business for impacts from changing
technology and energy demand.
Exxon has offered other arguments including that it supports
the Paris agreement, Exxon Secretary Jeffrey Woodbury told
investors in a May 18 letter, and that it has invested nearly $7
billion since 2000 on emissions-reduction technology.
At PPL, spokesman Ryan Hill said via e-mail that its board
"will carefully consider the results and determine the best path
forward." PPL is committed to sustainable energy, he said,
noting steps it has taken such as retiring coal plants and
building Kentucky's largest solar power facility.
Some companies have made changes even without votes.
Activists including Wespath on May 2 said they withdrew a call
for a climate-change report from Chevron Corp, citing an
18-page document Chevron issued in March titled "Managing
Climate Risks" as a good first step.
While it did not analyze all the scenarios sought by
activists, the report went further than past efforts to outline
how climate change could affect its profitability.
Chevron CEO John Watson said in the report he "shares the
concerns of governments and the public about climate change
risks."
Also, Danielle Fugure, president of California nonprofit As
You Sow, said last month it withdrew a shareholder resolution
calling for a climate risk report from Anadarko Petroleum
Corp.. In return, she said, the Texas company agreed to
continue to work with her group and others to develop methods
for reporting on climate risks that would be practical for the
company but still convey to investors the full extent of the
risks it could face.
Anadarko spokesman John Christiansen confirmed the
agreement. "We are consistently looking for ways to further
enhance sustainability in our operations, as well as improve
transparency regarding these efforts," he said via e-mail.
Fugure said the high vote totals such as at Occidental show
how climate change is becoming an accepted business issue. "The
market itself is moving to take carbon risk into account, and
the market itself will be pricing carbon risk into the value of
companies," she said.
