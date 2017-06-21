UPDATE 1-Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached -report

* Many high-cost projects unnecessary if climate targets met
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by
2025
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, June 21 Energy giants including Exxon
Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell risk wasting more
than a third of their budgets on projects that will not be
needed if climate targets are to be met, a thinktank report
shows.
More than $2 trillion of planned investment in oil and gas
projects by 2025 could be redundant if governments stick to
targets to lower carbon emissions to limit global warming to 2
degrees Celsius, according to a report by the Carbon Tracker
thinktank and institutional investors.
It compared the carbon intensity of oil and gas projects
planned by 69 companies with requirements needed to meet the
warming target set by the 2015 Paris agreement, which will
require curbing fossil fuel consumption.
It found Exxon, the world's top publicly-traded oil and gas
company, risks wasting up to half its budget on new fields that
will not be needed.
Shell and France's Total would see up to 40
percent of their budgets misspent.
Fossil fuel producers have come under growing pressure from
investors to reduce carbon emissions and increase transparency
over future investment.
Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, one of the
authors of the report, said last week it had wound down
investments in six companies, including Exxon, which it said had
violated the Paris agreement.
Top energy companies have voiced support for the Paris
agreement reached by nearly 200 countries. Many of them have
urged governments to impose a tax on carbon emissions to support
cleaner sources of energy such as gas.
U.S. President Donald Trump said this month he would
withdraw the United States from the Paris accord which he said
would undermine the U.S. economy.
The report found five of the most expensive projects,
including the extension of Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan field and
Bonga Southwest and Bonga North in Nigeria, will not be needed
if the global warming target is to be met.
Around two thirds of the potential oil and gas production
which would be surplus to requirement is controlled by the
private sector, "demonstrating how the risk is skewed towards
listed companies rather than national oil companies", the report
said.
Saudi Arabia's state-run Aramco, widely considered the
lowest cost oil producer, would see up to 10 percent of its
production rendered uneconomical, the report said.
The report's authors said their discussions with oil
companies had shown the companies wanted to remain flexible to
respond to future developments and possible changes in the oil
price.
Companies including Shell and BP have rejected the idea that
assets could end up redundant, saying the reserves they hold are
too small to be affected by any long-term decline in demand.
"We believe our business strategy is resilient to the energy
transition. We are convinced there is a role for gas to help
with the transition to a lower carbon world," Shell said in
response to the report.
