Phase out fossil fuels to limit temperatures, a few CEOs say

PARIS Dec 6 Heads of companies including
Unilever and Virgin Group urged a Paris summit on
Sunday to get on track to limit temperature rises to the lowest
possible level by setting a goal of phasing out fossil fuel use
by 2050.
In an unusual alliance spanning companies and civil society,
the "B Team" is an extreme in the business world by arguing that
radical measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions can promote,
rather than hinder, growth, jobs and profits.
Last month, they called on the Paris summit, held on Nov.
30-Dec. 11, to set a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to
"net zero" by 2050, by when any emissions would be offset, for
instance by planting trees that soak up greenhouse gases as they
grow.
On Sunday, members of the team said such a goal - highly
unlikely to be agreed in Paris because most governments are far
less ambitious - would be the best chance to limit rising
temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).
The overriding U.N. goal is to limit temperature rises to 2
degrees (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, but more
than 100 developing nations including small island states at
risk from rising seas want a ceiling of 1.5 degrees.
"We are pushing definitely for 2 Celsius, with the door open
for 1.5," Keith Tuffley, CEO of the B Team, told reporters.
"Economic growth and action on climate can go hand-in-hand,"
said Poul Polman, chief executive of consumer goods maker
Unilever.
They say they are not just burnishing their green
credentials, but also changing corporate plans. Last month,
Unilever said it would switch to using only renewable energy by
2030 and stop using energy from coal by 2020.
Richard Branson, head of Virgin, said the B Team would
continue calling for tough action even if the Paris summit falls
short of strong action. "It would be irresponsible not to act,"
he said.
Other members of the B Team include David Crane, head of NRG
Energy and Zhang Yue, chairman of BROAD Group, and
Sharan Burrow, head of the International Trade Union
Confederation.
She said: "For workers it's very simple. There are no jobs
on a dead planet".
