UPDATE 1-Kellogg, Sony and others sign up to emissions goals

By Barbara Lewis and Emma Thomasson
PARIS/BERLIN, Dec 8 Kellogg, Sony
, Coca-Cola Enterprises and a group of other
companies have committed to targets certified by independent
assessors to cut their carbon emissions, they said on Tuesday.
The initiative came as negotiators gathered in Paris try to
reach an accord on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and is
intended to go beyond the often vague promises of corporate
action on the issue.
U.N. Global Compact, a voluntary U.N. scheme, and
non-governmental organisations including the U.S.-based World
Resources Institute (WRI) have been attempting to persuade
business to set carbon goals following the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.
The WRI and its partner organisations said more than 100
companies had committed within the next two years to set
targets, assessed on the basis of U.N. standards as a meaningful
contribution to warding off a global average temperature rise of
more than 2 degrees Celsius, viewed as a threshold for
potentially catastrophic climate change.
Coca-Cola Enterprises (the European bottling partner of
Coca-Cola Co ), Dell, Enel, General Mills
, Kellogg, NRG Energy, Procter & Gamble,
Sony and Thalys have already had goals approved equating to
nearly 2 billion barrels of oil not burned over the lifetime of
their targets.
Kellogg, which like other food companies is sensitive to
extreme weather that inflates the cost of ingredients and makes
them scarce, committed to a 15 percent reduction in emissions
intensity per tonne of food produced by 2020 versus 2015, the
joint statement said.
Kellogg added it had also set a longer term goal to cut
emissions across the value chain, including suppliers, by 50
percent by 2050, and from its own operations by 65 percent.
"It's a core business issue in terms of, can we have enough
access to foods over time?" Diane Holdorf, chief sustainability
officer at Kellogg, said in Paris. "Security of supply is
critical to our business."
Ignacio Gavilan, sustainability director at Consumer Goods
Forum, a grouping of 400 of the world's top retailers and
manufacturers, said firms needed to set aggressive climate goals
or their brands could come under attack from social media
pressure.
"Given today's transparency, companies cannot go for the
minimum common denominator," he said.
Some pension funds, which take a long view, say they favour
companies that have reduced their carbon exposure and that
compelling emissions promises distinguish firms with strategies
that can increase shareholder value.
