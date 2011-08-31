版本:
UPDATE 1-Cline's Colorado coal mine ramp up on target

Aug 31 Cline Mining Corp said on Wednesday it was on target to achieve a ramp up of metallurgical coal production at its New Elk mine in southern Colorado, sending its shares up 4 percent.

The Toronto-based miner expects output to reach the initial level of 3 million tons annually in the first quarter of 2012.

The company, which got regulatory approval for its Colorado mine plan in December, also has metallurgical coal property interests in Canada's British Columbia, and iron ore assets in Madagascar.

Cline shares were trading up 4 percent at C$2.12 on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

