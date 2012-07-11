UPDATE 1-Cline Mining halts ops at Colorado mine, shares fall

July 11 Cline Mining Corp said it is
halting production at its New Elk metallurgical coal mine in
Colorado and will temporarily lay off 78 percent of its
workforce, as it reviews strategic alternatives.
The company's shares fell as much as 30 percent to a low of
30 Canadian cents in early trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Most of the workers at the mine will be laid off for about
60 days, during which the company will explore strategic
alternatives and potential financing, and complete the sale of
the coal in inventory, it said in a statement.
The mine had been expected to produce 2.5 million tons of
saleable coal in 2012.