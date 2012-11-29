版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 03:36 BJT

US-EU trade pact would shore up competitiveness - Clinton

WASHINGTON Nov 29 A trade agreement between the United States and the European Union would give the transatlantic partners a much-needed economic boost at a time of rising global competition, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

"If we get this right, an agreement that opens markets and liberalizes trade would shore up our global competitiveness for the next century, creating jobs and generating hundreds of billions of dollars for our economies," Clinton said in a speech at the Brookings Institution.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐