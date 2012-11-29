UPDATE 2-US-EU pact would help competitiveness, security-Clinton

WASHINGTON Nov 29 A trade agreement between the
United States and the European Union would increase prosperity
and security on both sides of the Atlantic at a time of rising
global challenges, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said
on Thursday.
"If we get this right, an agreement that opens markets and
liberalizes trade would shore up our global competitiveness for
the next century, creating jobs and generating hundreds of
billions of dollars for our economies," Clinton said in a speech
at the Brookings Institution.
Clinton's strong endorsement of the proposed pact was the
latest indication that the United States and the 27 nations of
the European Union could launch talks on a comprehensive trade
agreement early next year.
A high-level, US-EU working group led by U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk and EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht
has been studying the issue for the past year and is expected to
formally recommend negotiations in a report to be released in
December or January.
The United States and the European Union account for about
half the world's economic output and nearly a third of world
trade. A deal could increase economic output by 122 billion
euros ($158 billion) a year for Europe and add 0.52 percent to
the EU's gross domestic product in the long term, according to
European Commission estimates.
Beyond the monetary benefits, Clinton argued a trade pact
would increase transatlantic security "in the face of rising
challenges to our economic model" and the growth of many
"behind-the-border" measures that impede trade.
"At a time when countries are measuring their influence as
much by the size of their economies, as by the might of their
militaries, we have to realize the untapped potential of the
transatlantic market. This is as much a strategic imperative, as
an economic one," Clinton said.
"There may be no greater threat to our security and our
transatlantic partnership than a weak economic future on one or
both sides of the Atlantic," Clinton said, that each side has
its own work to do at home to restore economic growth.
The United States faces another possible recession unless
the White House and Congress reach a deal to stop tax increases
and spending cuts that kick in at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Europe continues to grapple with a three-year-old
debt crisis that has crippled economic growth.
Clinton, who is in her final months as Secretary of State,
emphasized a final decision to launch talks has not been made,
noting the United States is looking for progress from the EU on
"longstanding barriers to trade and market access."
She did not elaborate, but U.S. farm groups continue to be
frustrated by a number of European barriers to their products.
This month, a coalition of 60 U.S. food and agricultural
groups expressed concern that their issues would not be
addressed in the proposed trade agreement.