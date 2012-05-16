Clinton Cards administrators to shut 350 UK stores

LONDON May 16 Administrators for British cards
and gifts retailer Clinton Cards said on Wednesday they
had decided to shut about 350 stores employing around 2,800
full-time and part-time staff.
Restructuring specialist Zolfo Cooper, whose staff were
appointed administrators last week, said it was closing all the
group's 'Birthdays' branded stores and about 200 'Clinton Cards'
stores, cutting the group's estate of 784 outlets almost in
half.
"It has become clear that the business is burdened with an
untenable retail estate," Zolfo Cooper said in a statement,
adding that it had been left with no alternative.
Clinton Cards, which employs around 8,000 people, is the
latest casualty on the British high street where shoppers'
disposable incomes are being squeezed by rising prices, muted
wage growth and government austerity measures.
It called in administrators after supplier American
Greetings called time on its debt.