Shareholder Clinton Group calls for sale of Wet Seal

July 23 Private equity Clinton Group Inc called on the board of The Wet Seal, Inc to sell the company.

The investor expects the sale of Wet Seal could bring shareholders $5 to $8 per share.

Earlier today, the women's apparel retailer fired Chief Executive Susan McGalla after the company's same-store sales fell for eleven months in a row, sending its shares down as much as 18 percent.{ID:nL4E8IN4MK]

Shares of the company were trading at $2.66 on Monday afternoon on the Nasdaq.