Shareholder Clinton Group calls for sale of Wet Seal

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
July 23 Private equity Clinton Group Inc called on the board of The Wet Seal, Inc to sell the company.
The investor expects the sale of Wet Seal could bring shareholders $5 to $8 per share.
Earlier today, the women's apparel retailer fired Chief Executive Susan McGalla after the company's same-store sales fell for eleven months in a row, sending its shares down as much as 18 percent.{ID:nL4E8IN4MK]
Shares of the company were trading at $2.66 on Monday afternoon on the Nasdaq.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: