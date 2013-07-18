Agencies out of the driving seat for CLO revival

* Rating reports only emerge as deals are about to price
* Specialist investor base eases marketing process
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Rating agencies are no longer the
arbiters of success or failure in structured finance, as
demonstrated by the revival of the European market for
collateralised loan obligations where investors now rely more
heavily on their own research.
CLOs, packages of bank loans turned into bond-like
securities, have made a strong comeback this year with 10 deals,
amounting to more than EUR3bn, printing since the market
reopened in February with Cairn CLO III.
In most of these issues, the arranging investment bank has
conducted long, detailed syndications away from the public gaze
- and rating agency reports have come out only as the investors
are already lined up and the deal is about to price.
"Syndication of a CLO is a much more involved conversation,"
said Bob Paterson, head of ABS syndicate at Lloyds, who was
responsible for the distribution of ICG's St Paul's CLO II
EUR400m issue, on which Fitch and S&P only released the
"presale" report after the deal priced on Monday morning.
Similarly, Moody's presale assessment on another CLO from
Ares Management's was released on Thursday, a day after Ares
European CLO VI priced, while S&P, which also rates the deal, is
yet to publish its report.
This shows a market which is a far cry from the blind
ratings-based bets of pre-crisis regulatory myth-making.
Investors buying CLOs today are going through deal documents
with a fine-tooth comb.
"Investors will come back to ask for changes to the
documents, and there will be much more negotiation and
discussion. Each clause in each deal has its own nuances, and
you need to balance investor requirements up and down the
capital stack," said Paterson.
SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL
One of the reasons for the changing dynamics in the
post-crisis world, is that the CLO investor base is smaller and
more specialist. True asset class believers, many of whom are
CLO managers themselves, have come to dominate the space.
This means faster syndications, but with more individual
credit work.
"The more specialist investor base actually makes the
marketing process easier - it is much more straightforward for a
specialist CLO liability fund to get approvals in place than for
a generalist," said the head of leveraged finance and CLOs at
one investment firm.
"Disclosure from our perspective is basically the same pre
and post crisis, but now the investor base takes its own view on
the portfolio."
Deal materials given to investors include not only a "red
herring" draft prospectus, but a "CDI" file, which can be loaded
into the market-standard Intex software. This allows investors
to easily model deal performance under certain assumptions or
with tweaks to collateral.
Not everyone shares those views though. The head of
structured credit at another CLO management and investment firm
emphasised how similar the pre- and post- crisis market were.
"CLO 2.0 is a nonsense," he said. "The deals aren't so
different, the people aren't so different, and the same factors
are at play in marketing a deal."
He explained that despite most investors having their own
modelling and stressing capabilities, the main factors in
getting a deal done were still the manager's track record, the
subordination in the structure and whether investors were
getting paid for it.
However, some new structural features have been introduced
in post-crisis deals, including repricing options which allow
the debt liabilities to be reset.
STILL A ROLE FOR RATINGS
Rating agencies cannot be dismissed altogether, however.
They no longer define the market, but the stresses that they
apply to portfolios make it easier for CLO investors to report
the rating composition of their portfolios.
That can be crucial for some banks that can only buy Triple
A rated paper at the top of the capital structure. One Japanese
bank is said to require two Triple A ratings to make a CLO
investment, specifying, furthermore, that these come from
Moody's and S&P.
Banks such as Wells Fargo or JPMorgan, meanwhile, often
report exposure to Triple A assets, though these will probably
not be used to calculate capital requirements.