LPC: CLO indices rise to highest levels since inception

NEW YORK Aug 4 The price of the Palmer Square CLO Debt Index (CLODI), which measures the total return of Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) mezzanine debt, rose to its highest level since its inception on June 1, 2015, hitting 101.93 Wednesday.

After a three-day drop at the end of June, when the index hit 96.84 on June 28 following the United Kingdom's referendum to leave the European Union, the CLODI has increased every day. The index hit an all-time low of 88.55 on February 26.

"A lot of investors are looking for yield and CLOs have a lot of spread pickup compared to other options in the market," Christopher Long, founder and president of Palmer Square Capital Management, said in a telephone interview.

CLO AAA spreads were about 153bp compared to three-year, non-agency commercial mortgage-backed security spreads of 42bp, according to Wells Fargo data.

Also, "fundamentals have stayed so strong and default rates so low, there is greater confidence in CLOs as a relatively safe bet from a credit impairment," Long said.

There has been US$31.2bn of CLOs this year, down from US$68.6bn during the same time period in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data. CLO issuance is forecast to fall more than 60% in 2016 from the US$98.5bn of deals arranged last year. Volume has been muted as the market prepares for risk-retention rules that take effect in December, which will force managers to hold onto a portion of their fund's risk.

CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to investors such as insurance companies. The most junior and riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last with what is left over after the fund's bondholders receive their distributions.

The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt Index (CLOSE), a rules-based pricing and total return index for US CLO debt rated Triple A or AA, also rose to its highest level since inception, hitting 102.21 Wednesday.

The CLOSE is less volatility than its mezzanine counterpart, falling to an all-time low of just 99.42 on February 11. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)