TRLPC: CLO analysts see return to 2013 levels

NEW YORK Dec 17 Collateralized loan obligation
(CLO) new issue volumes in 2015 will retreat to levels set in
2013, which was the third-busiest year on record, but still 30
percent lower than 2014, according to research analysts covering
the sector.
In 2013, $82.8 billion of new deals priced. A repeat of 2014
record CLO issuance, which has already surged to over $115
billion, is unlikely due to the looming onset of recently
finalized regulation and expected rising rates that could hurt
CLO equity returns.
JP Morgan sees new CLO formation in 2015 declining to $70-80
billion, while Morgan Stanley forecasts a $75-85 billion year,
in reports published in late November. Wells Fargo presents a
more optimistic $90 billion estimate, also in a late November
note.
With risk retention rules approved by federal regulators in
October, requiring CLO managers to hold back capital equal to 5
percent of a new deal on their books, the costs of running a CLO
platform will likely increase. Risk retention rules will go
effective two years after they are published in the Federal
Register.
The two-year regulatory window is an incentive to print
deals this year before managers will need to assess their longer
term commitment to CLOs in 2015, as the effective date of the
rules draws closer. Over 100 managers have priced structured
loan vehicles this year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC, and
some managers will likely consider withdrawing from the CLO
market. Ninety-three different managers priced CLOs in 2013.
"Given that CLO managers are typically thinly capitalized,
it is hard to envision that many small managers will have access
to the long-term capital that risk-retention rules would
require," said Richard Hill, CLO analyst at Morgan Stanley, in a
2015 market outlook note. "Unlike the last CLO manager
consolidation cycle that followed the financial crisis, we
believe this time around the consolidation economics are not as
compelling given a combination of smaller post-crisis CLO
management fees and shorter reinvestment periods."
While regulation may narrow down the list of potential CLO
issuers eventually, the pace of new CLO launches will depend on
deal economics. If returns continue to appear attractive, CLO
sponsors will remain interested in structuring new deals.
"Outflows and the risk-off environment in the last quarter
are pushing loan prices down and spreads wider, which is good
for the arb," said Mark Okada, chief investment officer at
Highland Capital, at a press briefing last week. "Focus on the
equity arb and where that is, and that will tell you where we're
going."
CLO equity returns will be sensitive to the speed and
steepness of interest rate moves as the Federal Reserve
deliberates on whether to pursue less dovish monetary policy.
"For equity investors, CLO equity distributions may be
pressured as short-term rates increase, due to LIBOR floors on
the assets," said David Preston, CLO analyst at Wells Fargo, in
a November report.
Libor floors on loan assets in CLO portfolios create extra
spread income for CLO equity owners.
The average Libor floor on loans is 0.98 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC, while three-month Libor is currently
0.24 percent. If the difference between actual Libor rates and
minimum floor narrows, CLO equity returns would fall and
potentially lead to less new CLO activity.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)