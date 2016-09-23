LPC: CLOs face hit as borrowers switch to one-month Libor

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds could be squeezed as more companies switch to cheaper one-month Libor to cut interest payments on leveraged loans, which is hitting their income as payouts to some investors rise.

Companies, including landscaper BrightView, formerly known as Brickman, and window and door manufacturer PGT are using cheaper one-month Libor contracts as three-month Libor hit a seven-year high of 87bp this month.

CLOs invest in floating rate leveraged loans, which pay lenders an interest rate plus Libor. Some loans have Libor floors, which were introduced during the credit crisis to guarantee lenders a minimum payment after rates plummeted.

Companies without Libor floors are cutting their interest payments by switching to one-month Libor, which was 53bp compared to 86bp on the three-month contract on September 22.

Issuers with Libor floors of 75bp can shave about 11bp off their payments by using one-month Libor, which would calculate the benchmark at the level of the 75bp floor, compared with 86bp with three-month Libor.

"In the past 12 months, the delta between one- and three-month Libor has widened significantly and is now around 30 or so basis points compared to 10-15 basis points a year ago," said Mats Carlston, co-chair of the finance practice at law firm Winston & Strawn. "Therefore borrowers with a strong credit profile and no Libor floors in their credit facilities elect one-month Libor contracts to reduce their borrowing costs."

Lower interest payments are good for companies, but are eroding CLOs' income and leaving less money to pay CLO equity holders, whose distributions have already been reduced due to lower payments on deals with Libor floors.

CLOs interest payments are also under pressure from a refinancing wave that has seen US$275bn of loans refinance in the year to September 21, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

CLOs pool loans of different credit quality and sell slices of the fund of varying seniority, from AAA to B. Investors are paid a spread over Libor and equity holders are paid last with interest left over after bondholders are paid.

Libor floors gave about 7.5 percentage points of extra annual cash payments to equity holders when Libor was 25bp, but the Libor increase in July could cut their cash payments by about 1 percentage point, according to an August Morgan Stanley report.

FEWER PROBLEMS

During the credit crisis, surging Libor rates and switching Libor contracts caused thirty CLOs to breach interest coverage tests, according to a Wells Fargo report in December 2008. The tests measure how much interest the funds receive relative to debt interest costs.

Fewer CLOs are expected to run into these problems in this cycle due to the widespread use of Libor floors.

PGT has allocated about 24% of its loan to a one-month Libor contract, with the remaining 76% under a three-month contract, according to Brad West, PGT's chief financial officer. The company usually picks the longest Libor time frame that allows it to stay under its floor.

"Once goes over the floor, more consideration will be required to which length to choose," West said.

BrightView, which was formed by the merger of Brickman and ValleyCrest, also uses a one-month Libor contract, sources said. A BrightView spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

With the difference between the two contracts at 33bp, more companies may switch to one-month Libor in the short term.

"If a company doesn't have a Libor floor to deal with, that can have an implication on the interest cost to the borrower," said Trey Parker, head of credit at Highland Capital Management.

But issuers may not be able to "dodge the higher coupon bullet" and avoid higher interest payment for much longer, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but said the case for an increase has strengthened.

"The strong incentives in place today for issuers to switch from the three-month to one-month Libor will gradually dissipate as we move past the money market reform date and rates move higher on the back of an eventual Fed rate hike," BAML analysts said in a September 19 report. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Tessa Walsh)