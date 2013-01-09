RLPC: CLO pipeline tops $6B in first week of 2013

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 9 The CLO pipeline built steam
quickly the first full week back after the New Year, with about
$6 billion in vehicles already being marketed, sources told
Thomson Reuters LPC.
The foreseeable supply comes after CLO issuance staged a
dramatic comeback in 2012. Surpassing all expectations, total
CLO issuance climbed above $54 billion last year with 70
different managers pricing 122 transactions in all, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Today's visible pipeline is split among 13 managers, with
Och-Ziff, LCM Asset Management, Symphony Asset
Management, Western Asset Management all said to be marketing
deals sized at $500 million or more.
Given this week's forward calendar, expectations are
currently running high for issuance in the coming months, with
market players now saying that as many as 35 deals could price
between January and February. If true, 1Q13 issuance could
surpass the nearly $23 billion seen in 4Q12.
"Although we believe total issuance in 2013 may not keep
pace with the fourth quarter of last year, as that would project
to eclipse $90 billion, issuance in the first quarter of this
year may meet or even exceed 4Q's total of $22.6 billion as
seemingly insatiable demand for yield fuels the new issue
market," said Kenneth Kroszner, structured credit analyst at
RBS.
Many managers are said to be under pressure to issue new
vehicles to replace legacy deals running past reinvestment
periods and facing amortizations that reduce management fees.
According to JP Morgan, the amount of CLOs exiting reinvestment
will peak next year at almost $80 billion.
For now, CLO managers are taking advantage of lower
liability costs after spreads tightened in 2012.
Beginning the year at around 150bp, average AAA spreads
tightened to a 2012 low of around 132bp in May before widening
slightly to sit at around 140bp by year-end, according to RBS.
Lower down the capital stack, spreads ended the year at
their tights, with AA notes ending the year at around 225bp
after beginning the year at around 325bp and BBB notes ending
the year at around 500bp, down from 625bp to start the year.
But those levels are already being tested in 2013.
Earlier this week, Columbia Management Investment Advisors
outlined pricing guidance on a new $413 million CLO
being marketing with spreads noticeably tighter than where
liabilities were printing at year-end. The $262 million AAA
notes are talked in the 135bp area, sources said, about 5bp
tight of similarly rated tranches in December. The BB notes are
talked in the 650-675bp range, 50-75bp tight of where similar
notes were printing last month.
Although it might be getting easier to issue a CLO, managers
are expressing concerns over how easy it will be to source the
underlying collateral. Despite the $341 billion in institutional
loan issuance in 2012, only $148 billion of that was new-money.
The rest were the result of refinancing.
With CLOs already sitting on about $12 billion in uninvested
cash at the end of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
Collateral, and U.S. cumulative reinvestment capacity expected
to reach $105 billion in 2013, according to JP Morgan, sourcing
the underlying collateral might provide a headwind for CLO
issuance.
Still, managers are lining up to issue new CLOs. One manager
that priced a deal in the fourth quarter of last year and is now
looking to launch more vehicles in 2013 was informed recently by
one arranger that there are already about six months worth of
deals in the pipeline.