Clorox CEO Donald Knauss steps down

Sept 18 Home cleaning products maker Clorox Co
said Chief Executive Donald Knauss was stepping down
after eight years at the helm.
Benno Dorer, chief operating officer of the company's
cleaning, international and corporate strategy divisions, will
succeed Knauss as CEO, Clorox said.
Knauss, 63, would continue serving as chairman and a member
of the board.
He started his career at The Coca-Cola Co and went on
to join PepsiCo Inc and Procter & Gamble Co
before joining Clorox.
Clorox, which makes Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid Plumr clog
removers and Poett home care products, reported about $5.6
billion in revenue in the year ended June.
Oakland, California-based Clorox's shares were little
changed on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)