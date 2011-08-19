UPDATE 5-Twice rejected, Icahn wants all Clorox board seats

* Icahn's offers were unanimously rejected by Clorox board
* Clorox typically holds annual meeting in mid-November
* Shares up, but below Icahn offer of $80/share
(Adds corporate governance comments, updates stock move)
By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Aug 19 Carl Icahn wants to scrub the
Clorox Co (CLX.N) board clean.
In a letter to Clorox on Friday, Icahn said he wants to
nominate himself, his son and nine other people for election to
the board at its next annual shareholder meeting.
Last month, the bleach maker's board unanimously rejected
two offers from the billionaire investor, who is Clorox's
largest shareholder.
The attempt to replace the entire board differs from
tactics Icahn has used with other companies, where he targeted
only a small number of seats. He nominated four people to
Forest Laboratories Inc's FRX.N then nine-member board in
June. On Thursday, Forest Labs won its showdown with Icahn as
its shareholders backed the company's slate of 10 board members
over the nominees Icahn proposed. [ID:nN1E77H0QM]
"People typically will nominate less than a majority slate
so that they send a signal to the board and have an impact on
the board to create value without seeking control," said
Charles Elson, director of the University of Delaware's
Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance.
"When you try to seek control, the focus becomes what
you'll do with control as opposed to the failings of the
earlier management team."
Clorox stood by the work its board has done, such as
doubling the dividend in the past five years and pushing its
household name brands to gain more market share than
competitors in its categories over the last three years.
Icahn's most recent offer to buy the company for $80 per
share was rejected as "inadequate" by Clorox on July 26. Icahn
already owns about 9.37 percent of Clorox's shares.
"We believe that Mr. Icahn is nominating candidates solely
to advance his own agenda," said Clorox, noting that 10 of its
11 directors are independent and that all are elected
annually.
The company, whose other products include Brita water
filters, Burt's Bees lotions, Glad bags and wraps and Hidden
Valley Ranch dressing, has not announced a date for its annual
meeting. It is typically held in mid-November.
"His plans for the board are clear, but his plans to
improve the company and shareholder value are still opaque,"
said Sanford Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj.
"We would like to see Icahn provide much more clarity to
all shareholders on what he has in mind."
Clorox shares were up 0.3 percent at $64.34 in afternoon
trading, more than $15 below Icahn's July 20 offer and below
the stock's closing price of $68.43 on July 14, the day before
Icahn made public his first bid of $76.50 per share.
The shares have not hit even the first offer price,
suggesting investors do not anticipate a deal.
ICAHN AND SON
When Icahn made his first offer, he suggested that some of
Clorox's rivals should buy the company for more than he was
offering. No one has stepped up.
"We continue to believe there is little chance other
strategic buyers for (Clorox) will emerge," said Wells Fargo
Securities analyst Tim Conder, who sees "little potential" for
a bid above Icahn's $80 offer.
Icahn would like to see his son Brett and nine other men on
the board: A.B. Krongard, David Schechter, William Leidesdorf,
Vincent Intrieri, James Nelson, Jack Wasserman, Daniel
Ninivaggi, Glenn Zander and Randolph Read. Brett Icahn,
Schechter, Intrieri and Ninivaggi work for entities affiliated
with Carl Icahn.
While Icahn's latest attempt at Forest Labs fell short, he
got seats on the boards of companies such as Mentor Graphics
Corp (MENT.O), Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) and Take-Two
Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O). He also urged Motorola
Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) to consider splitting off its
patent business in July, weeks before Google Inc (GOOG.O) said
on Aug. 15 it would buy the company for $12.5 billion.
Oakland, California-based Clorox said it would review
Icahn's nominations to ensure they comply with its governing
documents and the law.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Phil Wahba in New
York; editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman, Robert
MacMillan and Andre Grenon)