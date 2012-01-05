REFILE-BRIEF-The Clorox Company acquires Aplicare and HealthLink

Jan 5 The Clorox Co : * The Clorox Company acquires Aplicare and Healthlink, expanding its ability to fight the spread of health care-associated infections * Says combined purchase price for both transactions was in the range of $80 million to $90 million * Says transactions will not impact Clorox's dividend policy or plans to repurchase shares * Deal will be slightly dilutive to diluted earnings per share in fiscal year 2011