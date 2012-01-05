REFILE-BRIEF-The Clorox Company acquires Aplicare and HealthLink

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 5 The Clorox Co : * The Clorox Company acquires Aplicare and Healthlink, expanding its ability to fight the spread of health care-associated infections * Says combined purchase price for both transactions was in the range of $80 million to $90 million * Says transactions will not impact Clorox's dividend policy or plans to repurchase shares * Deal will be slightly dilutive to diluted earnings per share in fiscal year 2011
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.