版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 20:46 BJT

Clorox net falls on costs, shift in product sales

May 2 Clorox Co posted lower quarterly profit, hurt by rising costs for raw materials and a shift in sales to lower margin products as customers looked to save money.

The 99-year-old company, best known for its namesake bleach, raised the U.S. price of bleach by 12 percent last August, to help fight rising material costs that have cut into profits.

Clorox earned $132 million, or $1.01 a share, in the fiscal third quarter that ended March 31, compared with a profit of $151 million, or $1.09 a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7.4 percent to $1.40 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $1.35 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐