UPDATE 4-Clorox profit dips, bleach prices going up

* Q4 EPS $1.26 tops Wall St view $1.19

* Sales up 3.7 pct, volume up 2 pct

* Still sees 2012 EPS $4-$4.10 including items

* Shares down 1.4 pct in afternoon trade (Rewrites first paragraph; adds CEO comment, pricing graphic; updates stock activity)

By Jessica Wohl

CHICAGO, Aug 3 The U.S. price of Clorox bleach is going up 12 percent, the latest move by Clorox Co (CLX.N) to fight rising material costs that have cut into profits.

The price increase was one of several announced on Wednesday, even as Clorox said its fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell less than expected and that costs in the current fiscal year will rise less than it previously thought.

Shares of the company, which last month rebuffed two takeover offers from Carl Icahn, fell 1.4 percent.

Clorox, which makes cleansers, charcoal, salad dressing and other goods, is more heavily exposed to volatile commodity prices than some larger peers such as Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N). The commodities Clorox buys include resin, diesel, chlor-alkali and sodium hypochlorite.

Besides the bleach price hike, the seven new U.S. price increases include mid-to-high single-digit percentage increases on Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing, Formula 409 and Clorox cleaners, Clorox 2 stain fighter and Glad wraps.

(Click here for a graphic of some pricing actions Clorox has taken: r.reuters.com/nyk92s )

"Those pricing increases look pretty aggressive, but I'm sure they've thought this through," said Edward Jones analyst Jack Russo. "They realize there's going to be some volume hit from this."

Clorox anticipates volume falling in the first half of fiscal 2012, that ends December, as it raises prices. Gross margin is expected to decline 1.5 to 1.75 percentage points in the first quarter.

In late July, Clorox called the latest bid from Icahn, its largest shareholder, inadequate. The bid of $80 per share valued Clorox at $10.66 billion. [ID:nN1E76P1Z2]

Chairman and Chief Executive Don Knauss told analysts on a conference call that he would not answer questions about Icahn's proposal or Clorox's board's response.

Clorox shares on Wednesday afternoon were down 1.4 percent at $69.27, more than $10 below Icahn's July 20 offer and slightly above the stock's closing price of $68.43 back on July 14, the day before Icahn made his first bid of $76.50 public.

The shares have not yet hit even the first offer price, suggesting investors do not anticipate a deal will actually happen.

"The stock is going to sit in here and kind of drift aimlessly until we get some resolution of this matter with Mr. Icahn," said Russo at Edward Jones.

GROSS MARGIN FELL

Clorox earned $169 million, or $1.26 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended in June, down from $171 million, or $1.20 per share, on more shares outstanding a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected it to earn $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 3.7 percent to $1.48 billion.

Volume grew in the company's cleaning, household and lifestyle categories, but was flat in the international unit.

Gross margin declined to 43.5 percent from 44.3 percent a year earlier, due largely to higher commodity costs.

Clorox still expects to earn $4.00 to $4.10 per share this year, including plans to spend about 18 to 20 cents per share on technology and facilities.

Analysts are looking for it to earn $4.06 per share.

The company expects sales to rise 1 percent to 3 percent in fiscal 2012 after falling $3 million last year.

The company expects sales to rise 1 percent to 3 percent in fiscal 2012 after falling $3 million last year.

It now expects $140 million to $150 million in higher commodity costs this fiscal year, down from its prior forecast of $160 million to $170 million.