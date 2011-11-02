UPDATE 2-Clorox posts profit, confirms year view, shares up

* Q1 adjusted EPS $1.04 vs consensus EPS $0.93

* Sales up 3.1 percent, aided by price increases

* Still sees FY EPS $4-$4.10

* Shares up 1 percent in morning trading (Adds quarterly details, pricing, stock move, byline)

By Jessica Wohl

Nov 2 Clorox Co (CLX.N) posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and stood by its expectations for the year, as the bleach maker was aided by its decision to raise prices.

In August, Clorox raised the U.S. price of bleach by 12 percent to help fight rising material costs that have cut in to profits. It also raised prices of other products, such as Formula 409 cleaning spray and Glad plastic wrap.

While "U.S. categories are still in slight decline, they are improving" and Clorox is increasing U.S. market share, Chairman and Chief Executive Don Knauss said in a statement.

The report comes weeks after Carl Icahn dropped his bid to take over Clorox's board and his attempts to buy the company or get it sold to a higher bidder. Clorox said that it spent $12 million, or 6 cents per share, during the quarter on advisory fees as it fought against Icahn's advances.

Excluding those costs, Clorox's adjusted earnings per share were $1.04, topping analysts' average forecast of 93 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Clorox were up 1 percent at $66.50 in morning trade.

COMMODITY PRESSURE PERSISTS

Clorox, which makes cleansers, charcoal, salad dressing and other goods, is more heavily exposed to volatile commodity prices than some larger peers including Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N). The commodities Clorox buys include resin, diesel, chlor-alkali and sodium hypochlorite.

The company expects cost cutting and price increases to help it keep gross margin from declining for the fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Elect Steve Robb said in a statement.

Clorox still expects to spend about $140 million to $150 million more due to higher commodity costs this year, plus $40 million to $50 million more on manufacturing and logistics.

On a net basis, Clorox earned $130 million, or 98 cents per share in the fiscal first quarter that ended in September, down from $216 million or $1.52 per share a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations fell to $130 million from $140 million.

Sales rose 3.1 percent to nearly $1.31 billion.

The volume of goods sold rose 2 percent. Volume declined 1 percent in the cleaning unit, which includes items such as bleach and disinfecting wipes, and grew in other units.

Gross margin fell 2.5 percentage points to 41.8 percent.

During the current fiscal year that ends in June, Clorox still expects to earn $4 to $4.10 per share from continuing operations, with sales up 1 percent to 3 percent.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $4.09 per share. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago, editing by Maureen Bavdek and Matthew Lewis)