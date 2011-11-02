UPDATE 2-Clorox posts profit, confirms year view, shares up

* Q1 adjusted EPS $1.04 vs consensus EPS $0.93
* Sales up 3.1 percent, aided by price increases
* Still sees FY EPS $4-$4.10
* Shares up 1 percent in morning trading
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 2 Clorox Co (CLX.N) posted a
bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and stood by
its expectations for the year, as the bleach maker was aided by
its decision to raise prices.
In August, Clorox raised the U.S. price of bleach by 12
percent to help fight rising material costs that have cut in to
profits. It also raised prices of other products, such as
Formula 409 cleaning spray and Glad plastic wrap.
While "U.S. categories are still in slight decline, they
are improving" and Clorox is increasing U.S. market share,
Chairman and Chief Executive Don Knauss said in a statement.
The report comes weeks after Carl Icahn dropped his bid to
take over Clorox's board and his attempts to buy the company or
get it sold to a higher bidder. Clorox said that it spent $12
million, or 6 cents per share, during the quarter on advisory
fees as it fought against Icahn's advances.
Excluding those costs, Clorox's adjusted earnings per share
were $1.04, topping analysts' average forecast of 93 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Clorox were up 1 percent at $66.50 in morning
trade.
COMMODITY PRESSURE PERSISTS
Clorox, which makes cleansers, charcoal, salad dressing and
other goods, is more heavily exposed to volatile commodity
prices than some larger peers including Procter & Gamble Co
(PG.N). The commodities Clorox buys include resin, diesel,
chlor-alkali and sodium hypochlorite.
The company expects cost cutting and price increases to
help it keep gross margin from declining for the fiscal year,
Chief Financial Officer Elect Steve Robb said in a statement.
Clorox still expects to spend about $140 million to $150
million more due to higher commodity costs this year, plus $40
million to $50 million more on manufacturing and logistics.
On a net basis, Clorox earned $130 million, or 98 cents per
share in the fiscal first quarter that ended in September, down
from $216 million or $1.52 per share a year earlier.
Earnings from continuing operations fell to $130 million
from $140 million.
Sales rose 3.1 percent to nearly $1.31 billion.
The volume of goods sold rose 2 percent. Volume declined 1
percent in the cleaning unit, which includes items such as
bleach and disinfecting wipes, and grew in other units.
Gross margin fell 2.5 percentage points to 41.8 percent.
During the current fiscal year that ends in June, Clorox
still expects to earn $4 to $4.10 per share from continuing
operations, with sales up 1 percent to 3 percent.
Analysts were looking for a profit of $4.09 per share.
