UPDATE 1-Mickelson did not trade in Clorox stock - NYT

(Adds background)
June 12 Golf star Phil Mickelson was not
involved in insider trading in the shares of Clorox Co
when billionaire investor Carl Icahn was attempting an
unsolicited takeover of the consumer products company in 2011,
the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the probe.
Clorox was among the stocks that U.S. authorities were
examining as part of a three-year investigation into well-timed
trades by Mickelson and Las Vegas gambler William Walters.
The FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission did not
find evidence that Mickelson traded Clorox shares, but Icahn and
Walters remain under investigation over Clorox, the report said
citing the people. (r.reuters.com/kyq99v)
Mickelson's agent and representatives for Carl Icahn could
not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
The federal authorities believed that Icahn may have shared
details about his stock bid with Walters, who later passed on
the information to Mickelson.
The FBI is pursuing a criminal investigation in the case,
while the SEC is running a parallel civil inquiry.
Mickelson, 43, a three-time Masters champion and one of the
world's highest-paid athletes, earlier said he had done nothing
wrong and was cooperating with the investigation.
Although, Mickelson is not connected to the Clorox trades,
he is not in the clear on Dean Foods Co. The FBI, federal
prosecutors in Manhattan and the SEC continue to investigate
well-timed trades made by Mickelson and Walters in shares of
Dean Foods in the summer of 2012, the newspaper said, citing
people briefed on the matter.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera, Narottam Medhora and Ankush Sharma
in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)