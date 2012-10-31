Clorox posts higher profit, stands by 2013 view

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Oct 31 Clorox Co posted a higher quarterly profit and maintained its forecast for the fiscal year on Wednesday, buoyed by price increases on products such as bleach, as well as by cost cuts.
Earnings rose to $133 million, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended on Sept. 30, up from $130 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 3 percent to $1.34 billion, while the volume of goods sold declined 1 percent.
Clorox, whose other products include Kingsford charcoal and Brita water filters, said it still expected to earn $4.20 to $4.35 per share in fiscal 2013 and that sales would rise 2 percent to 4 percent.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.