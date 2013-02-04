Clorox profit up as flu season boosts sales of wipes

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
Feb 4 Clorox Co posted higher quarterly profit, as a severe flu season boosted sales of disinfecting wipes, and as sales were also helped by a new concentrated version of its namesake bleach.
The company also raised its full-year sales forecast to an increase of 3 percent to 5 percent, from a previous forecast calling for a 2 percent to 4 percent rise.
The company, which also makes Brita water filters and Burt's Bees skin care products, earned $123 million, or 93 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $105 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 9 percent to $1.33 billion.
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.