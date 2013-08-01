Clorox sales miss forecasts as it sells fewer items

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
Aug 1 Clorox Co, best known for its namesake bleach, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by cost cuts and price increases that helped it mitigate declines in its home care and charcoal businesses and soft sales internationally.
Clorox earned $183 million, or $1.37 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended in June, up from $174 million, or $1.32 per share a year earlier. Including only continuing operations, it was a profit of $1.38.
Sales ticked up 0.4 percent to $1.55 billion, below the $1.57 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Overall sales volume fell 3 percent.
Clorox reaffirmed its forecast for its new fiscal year of earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.55 to $4.70.
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.