Clorox profit and sales up, sticks to 2013 forecast

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Clorox Co posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as price increases, lower advertising spending and a lower tax rate offset higher costs, and it stood by its forecast for the current fiscal year.
Clorox earned $174 million, or $1.32 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended in June, up from $169 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 4 percent to $1.54 billion. The volume of goods sold rose 2 percent.
Clorox said it still expects to earn $4.20 per share to $4.35 per share in fiscal 2013, with sales up 2 percent to 4 percent.
Clorox raised the U.S. price of bleach 12 percent last August to counter rising material costs that have cut into profits. Clorox, whose products include cleansers, charcoal, salad dressing and water filters, is more heavily exposed to volatile commodity prices than some larger peers. The commodities Clorox buys include resin, diesel, chlor-alkali and sodium hypochlorite.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.