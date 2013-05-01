版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 20:55 BJT

Cost cuts, price increases help Clorox profit top estimates

May 1 Consumer products maker Clorox Co reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, boosted by cost cuts and price increases.

The company, best known for its namesake bleach, said its earnings for the third quarter ended March 31 were $134 million, or $1.00 a share, compared with $134 million, or $1.02 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.06 a share, while analysts, on average, had expected $1.05 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐