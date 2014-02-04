版本:
Clorox again lowers outlook as profit slips

Feb 4 Clorox Co, known for its namesake
bleach, posted a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by
rising commodity and manufacturing costs, and the company
lowered its full-year sales and profit forecasts for the second
quarter in a row.
    Clorox earned $115 million, or $0.87 per share, in the
fiscal second quarter that ended Dec. 31, down from $123
million, or $0.94 per share a year earlier. Including only
continuing operations, it posted a profit of 88 cents per share.
    Sales edged up 0.4 percent to $1.33 billion. Overall sales
volume rose 1 percent.
    Clorox lowered its sales forecast for the fiscal year by one
percentage point and now expects growth 1 percent to 2 percent
for the year. 
    It also lowered its profit forecast for the year by 5 cents
per share to $4.45 to $4.60, citing the devaluation of the
Argentine peso, sluggish growth in some categories and higher
commodity costs.
    Shares were down 1 percent in premarket trading.
