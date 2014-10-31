Clorox's quarterly net profit falls nearly 34 pct

Oct 31 U.S. cleaning products maker Clorox Co
reported a nearly 34 percent drop in quarterly net
profit, hurt by a strong dollar, and higher trade promotion
spending.
Net profit fell to $90 million, or 68 cents per share, in
the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $136 million, or $1.03
per share, a year earlier.
From continuing operations, the company earned $145 million
or $1.10 per share compared with $139 million or $1.05 per
share, a year earlier.
Clorox discontinued its operations in Venezuela from Sept.
22, calling the business unviable.
Sales rose 0.7 percent to $1.35 billion, helped by price
increases in international markets.
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore)