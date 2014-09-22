版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 22日 星期一 20:40 BJT

Clorox says looking to sell Venezuela operations

Sept 22 Home cleaning products maker Clorox Co said it was discontinuing operations in Venezuela and was seeking to sell its assets in the country.

The company said the business was no longer viable, given the operating restrictions imposed by the Venezuelan government, economic uncertainty and supply disruptions, which would lead to considerable operating losses for the foreseeable future. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
