MOVES-Ian McVicar, John Drake join Close Brothers unit

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 21 Close Brothers Leasing and Rentals, a unit of UK-based merchant banking group Close Brothers Group Plc , hired Ian McVicar and John Drake to set up its new technology services business.
The business will offer UK companies support when acquiring, deploying, financing and managing their technology assets, Close Brothers said.
Both McVicar and Drake join from Lombard Technology Services. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.