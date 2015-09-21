版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一 18:41 BJT

MOVES-Ian McVicar, John Drake join Close Brothers unit

Sept 21 Close Brothers Leasing and Rentals, a unit of UK-based merchant banking group Close Brothers Group Plc , hired Ian McVicar and John Drake to set up its new technology services business.

The business will offer UK companies support when acquiring, deploying, financing and managing their technology assets, Close Brothers said.

Both McVicar and Drake join from Lombard Technology Services. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

