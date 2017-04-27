Software company Cloudera raises $225 million in IPO -source

April 27 Software company Cloudera Inc raised $225 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, a source familiar with the situations said, giving the company a market valuation of about $1.9 billion, a steep fall from the $4.1 billion it was once valued at in the private market.

Investors including chip company Intel Corp piled into Cloudera several years ago when a flood of money into private technology companies pushed valuations skyward.

Cloudera said it priced its shares at $15, above its indicated range of $12 to $14, but still a far cry from the $30.92 a share that Intel paid in 2014.

The source asked not to be named because the negotiations are confidential. Cloudera and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

