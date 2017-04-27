Software company Cloudera raises $225 million in IPO -source

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Software company Cloudera Inc raised $225 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, a source familiar with the situations said, giving the company a market valuation of about $1.9 billion, a steep fall from the $4.1 billion it was once valued at in the private market.
Investors including chip company Intel Corp piled into Cloudera several years ago when a flood of money into private technology companies pushed valuations skyward.
Cloudera said it priced its shares at $15, above its indicated range of $12 to $14, but still a far cry from the $30.92 a share that Intel paid in 2014.
The source asked not to be named because the negotiations are confidential. Cloudera and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F