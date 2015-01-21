版本:
Dropbox buys U.S.-Israeli mobile document firm CloudOn

TEL AVIV Jan 21 Online document-sharing company Dropbox has acquired U.S.-Israeli CloudOn, a developer of tools to simplify creating and editing documents on mobile devices, the companies said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

CloudOn will become Dropbox's first Israeli office and will focus on research and development. Dropbox plans to hire more engineers for the Israel operations.

In November Dropbox teamed up with Microsoft Corp to allow Office software users to manage and share files through Dropbox's website and mobile app. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
