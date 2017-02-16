版本:
Blackstone acquires London-based cloud computing firm Cloudreach

LONDON Feb 16 Blackstone has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the buyout fund said on Thursday.

Cloud computing uses a network of remote servers hosted on the Internet to store, manage and process data, instead of a local server or a personal computer.

London-based Cloudreach has operations in seven countries, with clients including travel booking sites Sky Scanner and Trainline and publisher Time Inc.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Goodman)
