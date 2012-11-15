版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 21:11 BJT

Cisco to buy Cloupia for $125 million

NEW YORK Nov 15 Cisco Systems plans to buy Cloupia, a privately held data center software company, for about $125 million, including retention-based incentives.

The deal, which is subject to closing conditions, is expected to close in the second quarter of Cisco's fiscal year 2013, the company said on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐