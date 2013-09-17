Clovis Oncology looking to sell itself -sources

BRIEF-Torrent Pharma says it had signed deals with Novartis AG to buy generic pharmaceutical products
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis'
Sept 17 Clovis Oncology Inc, a cancer-focused drugmaker, is considering selling itself, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters this week.
Clovis has tapped Credit Suisse AG and J.P. Morgan to help find a buyer, according to one of the sources, who wished to remain anonymous because the source was not permitted to speak to the media.
Bloomberg first reported news of the possible deal earlier on Tuesday, after which shares of Clovis, which has a market value of about $2 billion, jumped 21 percent. The shares later fell back to trade at $72.03, up nearly 7 percent on the Nasdaq.
Clovis spokeswoman Breanna Burkart said the sources cited in the Bloomberg report were not from within the company. On whether Clovis was exploring options, Burkart said the company does not comment on market rumors.
Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan both declined to comment.
Excluding Tuesday's gains, shares of the Boulder, Colorado-based company had soared more than 300 percent since the beginning of this year, in line with a spate of positive news about the company's cancer drugs pipeline.
In June, Clovis stock doubled in value after initial results of an early-stage trial of its experimental lung cancer drug showed a reduction in patient tumor sizes.
The biotechnology sector has been rife with dealmaking over the last several months. Cancer, in particular, has attracted increased investment from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in recent years as breakthroughs in understanding the genetic basis of the disease have paved the way for development of several new and innovative medicines.
Acquisitions in the oncology sector include the $886 million buyout of Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc by Japan's Otsuka Holdings Co earlier this month.
In August, Amgen Inc agreed to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc for $10.4 billion, the fifth-largest biotechnology deal in history. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
HONG KONG, April 11 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday it had ordered the local branch of private bank Coutts & Co Ltd to pay a fine of HK$7 million ($900,800) for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist rules.
ZURICH, April 11 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has advised Credit Suisse shareholders to vote against proposed bonuses for the Swiss bank's executive board totalling almost 80 million Swiss francs ($79.4 million).