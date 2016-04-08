版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 20:14 BJT

FDA staff questions Clovis drug's efficacy over current treatments

April 8 Staff reviewers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday questioned if Clovis Oncology Inc's lung cancer drug was more effective than available treatments.

The reviewers also recommended including a black box warning, the FDA's strictest warning, in the drug's label. (1.usa.gov/1WhpSFa)

Rociletinib, which is very similar to an AstraZeneca Plc drug already on the market, targets patients whose disease has worsened after treatment with other therapies. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐