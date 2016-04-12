FDA panel asks for more data on Clovis' lung cancer drug

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as post-election winners lag
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.
April 12 An independent panel of experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday asked Clovis Oncology Inc for more data on its lung cancer drug before making a final decision on the treatment.
The drug, rociletinib, is designed to treat a subset of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer whose condition has worsened despite treatment.
The panel voted 12-1 in favor of waiting for the results from an ongoing late-stage trial that compares the drug's effect to that of chemotherapy.
Clovis is looking to secure accelerated approval for the drug, which allows a company to market a drug based on early evidence of clinical benefit. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 The heads of some of the world's biggest oil firms and automakers agreed on Tuesday to push for broader global use and bigger investments in using hydrogen to help reduce emissions and arrest global warming.