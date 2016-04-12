版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 00:19 BJT

FDA panel asks for more data on Clovis' lung cancer drug

April 12 An independent panel of experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday asked Clovis Oncology Inc for more data on its lung cancer drug before making a final decision on the treatment.

The drug, rociletinib, is designed to treat a subset of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer whose condition has worsened despite treatment.

The panel voted 12-1 in favor of waiting for the results from an ongoing late-stage trial that compares the drug's effect to that of chemotherapy.

Clovis is looking to secure accelerated approval for the drug, which allows a company to market a drug based on early evidence of clinical benefit. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

